Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 19:25 Hits: 6

President Biden said on Sunday that the U.S. has evacuated nearly 28,000 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 14. But he said there is "no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss."

(Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/22/1030127858/biden-address-to-nation-tropical-storm-henri-afghanistan-evacuation