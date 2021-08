Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 21:13 Hits: 11

The Biden administration must decide by month's end whether to keep or scrap a 2017 ban on travel to North Korea. The ban prevents Korean Americans who have families in the North from visiting them.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/22/1030154259/korean-americans-await-bidens-decision-on-north-korea-travel-ban