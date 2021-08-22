Bartiromo Explodes At McCarthy For Ignoring Arizona Election 'Audit'

Articles

Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo complained to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) that her viewers had "lost faith" in Republican Party leadership because of a failure to prove that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. During an interview on her Sunday Morning Futures program, Bartiromo confronted the GOP leader. "You a moment ago mentioned the HR 1 voting bill," she said. "I've got to tell you there are viewers of this program who have lost faith in the Republican Party leadership, lost faith in Mitch McConnell and in you because we do not know if you have your arms around free and fair elections." "How come there's no discussion about all of the states that are changing their voting laws right now?" she continued. "How come there's no discussion about the audit going on in Arizona right now? What are you going to do? Can you prove to the American people that you are in control here and able to ensure that we will have free and fair elections in 2022 and 2024?" McCarthy didn't directly answer the questions but praised Republican-led states for passing laws that would make it impossible "to ever cheat again." "We're fighting every single day," he insisted. "Now we're watching [Democrats] trying to cheat within elections, inflation at a number we have not seen. This is Jimmy Carter on steroids. And this is just eight months into this administration."

