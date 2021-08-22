Orlando Declares Water Shortage Due To Spiking COVID Hospitalizations

Articles

The city of Orlando has asked residents to cut back on water usage for at least several weeks due to a shortage of liquid oxygen, caused by the spiking COVID hospitalizations in their state. Thanks Ron DeSantis: Some Florida residents are being asked to limit water usage because the liquid oxygen used to treat it is now in short supply due to the surge in critically ill COVID-19 patients. The mayor of Orlando asked residents on Friday to stop watering their lawns and washing their cars for at least a week, saying water usage needed to be cut back because of the recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Orlando Utility Commission treats the city’s water with liquid oxygen and supplies that ordinarily go toward water treatment have been diverted to hospitals for patients suffering from the virus, Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “At this time we believe if our community takes these immediate actions we will be able to mitigate the impacts on our water supply,” Dyer said. “This is another unfortunate impact of the pandemic continuing to surge in our community and it’s another result of what happens when residents do not get vaccinated and become critically ill and need dire medical support and treatment.”

