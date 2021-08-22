Arizona, Brace Yourselves! Fraudit Report On The Way!

Articles

The Arizona fraudit saga is nearing a denouement, with the 2020 election review of Maricopa County contracted by the Republican-controlled state Senate expected as soon as next Monday. In preparation, legitimate officials in the state are "bracing for the impact" of what is highly unlikely to be anything but a litany of conspiracy theories and Trump-centered fantasy. In preparation, both Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Stephen Richer, the Republican county recorder in Maricopa County, have issued prebuttals, or reports detailing the irregularities in the process. "This isn't a real audit," Hobbs told Politico. "We're sort of just bracing for impact" for the conclusions the Cyber Ninjas, the whack-job insurrectionist audit team selected by Republican Senate President Karen Fann to examine the election in Maricopa. In a press conference Thursday, Richer said "The only thing that has been consistent about this endeavor has been missed deadlines and having to walk back statements … Please look into it before taking whatever the Cyber Ninjas produce as gospel."

