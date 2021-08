Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 20:20 Hits: 0

A group of 44 Republican senators is demanding that the report by special counsel John Durham be made public once it is complete, days after news surfaced that it will likely be finished in the coming months.Lawmakers, including Senate Minority...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/568639-forty-four-republicans-demand-durham-report-be-made-public