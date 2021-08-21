Talk Radio Host Phil Valentine Dies From COVID

Articles

Valentine was described as "vaccine hesitant" but that's not true. He just didn't want to get vaccinated, plain and simple, preferring a dangerous and useless cocktail of Vitamin D and ivermectin instead. But in the end his hubris cost him his life and it'll cost others theirs. Whether they heed the lesson of Valentine's pointless death remains to be seen but it's likely to get wide coverage in Nashville where he was based. Source: WTVF NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Conservative talk radio host Phil Valentine has died following a lengthy battle with COVID-19. He was 61 years old. His death was announced by SuperTalk 99.7 WTN on Saturday afternoon after he had been battling the virus for more than a month. On July 11, Valentine confirmed via his Facebook page that he had been diagnosed with COVID. We posted about him here and here at Crooks and Liars because of his COVID skepticism, both on Facebook and on-air. In December of 2020 he tweeted "I have a very low risk of A) Getting COVID and B) dying of it if I do. Why would I risk getting a heart attack or paralysis by getting the vaccine?" He even recorded a parody song - Vaxman - mocking the vaccine.

