Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021

As the first Black transgender woman to serve in this capacity, Tori Cooper says she is eager to advocate on behalf of all transgender and non-binary people living with HIV.

(Image credit: Tori Cooper)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/21/1028839183/aids-hiv-tori-cooper-first-black-trans-woman-presidential-council