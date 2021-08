Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 12:32 Hits: 8

Scott Simon talks with Democratic Illinois congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi about Afghanistan, and what he wants the Biden Administration to do about the humanitarian crisis there.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/21/1029957356/democratic-congressman-raja-krishnamoorthi-criticizes-u-s-actions-in-afghanistan