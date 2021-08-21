Florida Man Identified As AntiSemitic QAnon Influencer 'GhostEzra'

Articles

Since Q of QAnon disappeared (He disappeared? Who knew? I didn't...) apparently there have been lots of conspiracy twatwaffles angling to replace him as lead whackjob. On the shortlist was prolific anti-Semite "GhostEzra," who'd garnered over 400K followers on the various winger platforms, where he spread his horrible (if unoriginal) propaganda about Jewish people far and wide. Unfortunately for GhostEzra, he's been found out. Yes, kids, Robert Randall Smart of Boca Raton, FL is your winger anti-Semite du jour, having left a trail of bread crumbs for noble internet sleuths, Logically. to follow and ultimately deduce his identity. From the Logically. piece: GhostEzra, who first appeared online at the end of 2020, has made claims about Jewish control of Big Pharma, the media, and central banking. The account has also claimed that Jews are responsible for both world wars and that the people who “identify as Jewish but are not actually even Jews” have a goal of “total world domination and control.” He has linked his followers multiple times to neo-Nazi propaganda, including a 12-hour film that, among other claims, asserts that Jews created communism with a goal of “total world domination.” As a result, the comments under the account’s Telegram posts now effectively function as a neo-Nazi discussion forum. Charming, no?

