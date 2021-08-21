Ron Johnson Just Can't Stop Himself From Lying

Articles

When it comes to the COVID 19 pandemic and the vaccines, Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) just can't stop himself from lying. It's like an obsession for him or something. Friday was no different. He went on the Wendy Bell Radio show and started to get the vapors about how ventilators "were probably doing more harm than good" and that they "weren't saving people." But trying to dissuade people from ventilators wasn't enough for this Branch Covidian! RoJo then went on one of his anti-vaxxer crusades on Twitter, pushing the horse dewormer, Ivermectine: Someone should really explain that it would be awfully difficult to run for reelection if he gets kicked off of social media for constantly violating their Terms of Service. I hear Trump might have some familiarity with that little tidbit. On second thought, nobody tell him. The sooner he gets shut up, the better it will be for everyone,

