Fox Guest: I'd Just 'Kill Everyone I See' And 'Grab The Americans' In Afghanistan

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 17:59 Hits: 6

I guess indiscriminate killing of Afghan civilians is what passes for tough guy speak on Fox "news." Fox News Primetime host Will Cain didn't blink an eye at this blood lust, either. The former Navy SEAL who claims he shot Bin Laden was asked about our efforts to get Americans out of Afghanistan this Friday, and suggested that it would be okay to just go in there and kill anyone and everyone that got in the way of their rescue effort. He also made the ridiculous assertion that it would only take "nine guys" to get everyone out of there. CAIN: There's a report out today, it's in the Washington Examiner. It's by Tom Rogan and it says that Major General Christopher Donahue of the United States military has said to his British counterpart hey, could you stop what you are doing? You're beginning to embarrass the United States of America. In other words, stop kicking ass. Stop going in there and saving your people because you are making us look bad. What's your response, Rob? O'NEILL:Hey, good to talk with you Rob. Thanks for having me. My response is simple. I'm a big believer in the acronym KISS. Keep it simple, stupid. And I was talking to another SEAL Team 6 operator with whom I served for 20 years, and I'm just going to call him Tiny, and Tiny told me the response. Here's how you get the Americans out. Tiny smash with hammer. And that's it. And I have nothing but love for the Brits and the Germans and French who have the stones to get out there.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/will-cain-nine-guys-taliban