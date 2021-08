Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 12:54 Hits: 4

Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Southeast Asia this week. How do this week's events in Afghanistan resonate in Southeast Asia, and what does it portend for the U.S. as it pivots to the region?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/21/1029958773/us-southeast-asia-charm-offensive