InfoWars Host Owen Shroyer Charged In Capitol Riot

Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021

Shroyer was not a happy camper today, informing his audience that he had until Monday to turn himself into the authorities. Source: WUSA9 WASHINGTON — A host for the far-right conspiracy website InfoWars was charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot this week – with federal prosecutors alleging he broke the terms of a deal to avoid charges from a January 2020 arrest. Owen Shroyer, an Austin, Texas, resident and host of “The War Room With Owen Shroyer,” was charged with four misdemeanor counts, including entering a restricted grounds and disorderly conduct, according to court documents published Thursday. In screenshots included in charging documents, the Justice Department says Shroyer can be seen standing next to InfoWars founder Alex Jones and “Stop the Steal” rally organizer Ali Alexander in a restricted area of the Capitol grounds near the inauguration stage. To date, neither Jones nor Alexander have been charged in connection with the riot.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/infowars-shroyer-capitol-riot