DC Wannabe Bomber: 'The Revolution Is On'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 14:51 Hits: 7

A North Carolina man took downtown Washington, D.C., hostage on Thursday by driving his pickup truck onto a sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress, then holding up a detonator and informing police that he had a bomb in the vehicle capable of blowing up two city blocks. “The revolution is on. It’s here,” he said in a Facebook livestream. “I’m ready to die for the cause.” The man—identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, a town in rural Cleveland County, North Carolina—livestreamed his attack for about 30 minutes before Facebook took down his account, ranting about “the revolution” and demanding President Biden resign. He eventually climbed out of the truck and surrendered quietly. While the standoff was ongoing, authorities evacuated buildings around the Capitol; although Congress is in recess this week, staffers were seen calmly walking away from the area, following police directions. Police negotiators communicated with him throughout the incident. Roseberry claimed during the standoff that there were four other bombs in other vehicles making their way around Washington, but officials found no indication that this was in fact the case.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/dc-wannabe-bomber-revolution