Mandela Barnes Trolls RoJo On Infrastructure In Perfect Response Ad

When Ron Johnson (Q - Moscow) admitted that he hadn't even read the bipartisan infrastructure bill before voting against it, the Democrats jumped all over. This was especially true of the 11 candidates who have so far thrown their hats in the ring to run against him. But by far, the best response came from Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, who is one of the candidates: Ron Johnson admitted he didn't even read the infrastructure bill he voted against.So? I sent him a copy of the bill in hopes that he'll finally read it. Maybe he'll even change his mind. I'm not holding out hope — but if he doesn't want to do the job then I will. pic.twitter.com/dYxpr7Oknj — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) August 20, 2021 While the notion of sending RoJo a copy of the bill was humorous, the real butt kicker came at the end of the video (emphasis mine):

