Capitol Police Officer Cleared In Ashli Babbitt Shooting

NBC news is reporting that the officer who shot and killed insurrectionist Ashley Babbitt has been cleared by an internal investigation, according to a department memo. Babbitt was shot and killed while she participated in storming the capitol on January 6th, while her accomplices were trying to break through a door leading to the House chamber where members of Congress were being evacuated. An unnamed officer shot through the window she was trying to climb through, killing her. QAnon, Traitor Trump and the right wing media complex have been trying to turn Babbitt into a martyr/ folk hero so they can rewrite what happened on January 6, 2021. Trump defended those that attacked the US Capitol and their attempt to overthrow a newly elected president in July. "I say though however, [Insurrectionists] are being treated unbelievably unfairly when you look at people in prison, and nothing happens to antifa," the seditious ex-president said. "And they burn down cities and killed people. There were no guns in the capital --except for the gun that shot Ashli Babbitt." "The person that shot Ashley Babbitt. Boom! Right through the head, just boom. There was no reason for that," he said, relishing a little too much his description of the moment of Babbitt's untimely death.

