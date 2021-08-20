What's Up With Flori-Duh?

Articles

Friday, 20 August 2021

Floriduh’s finest Ron DeSantis had a bad day killing kiddies to own the Libs for his 2024 Goat Rodeo aspirations (it’s Axios, so all weird formatting, emboldening and enigmatic bullet usage is totally THEIRS): Florida’s biggest school districts vote to defy DeSantis on masks After record-shattering daily COVID-19 counts, school boards in Florida’s Hillsborough and Miami-Dade Counties held emergency meetings Wednesday and voted to again require face coverings on campuses. Why it matters: The districts are the nation’s fourth- and seventh-largest — representing more than 600,000 students. They join Broward, Leon and Alachua Counties in openly defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education. State of play: Hillsborough reported Wednesday that there were 1,840 confirmed cases among students and staff, and that 10,000 students and staff were quarantined. Ten THOUSAND people is the size of my childhood hometown in California! But I interrupted, do continue.

