Ohio Endorsement Alert: Morgan Harper For U.S. Senate

Saturday, 21 August 2021

It didn't take much time for Blue America to endorse Morgan Harper for the open Ohio Senate seat. We know her-- and admire her-- from her House race in Columbus last year. And this cycle the mealy-mouthed Democratic establishment candidate, moderate Rep. Tim Ryan, is a big yawn who, if he gets the nomination, will lose to any of the radical right Republicans who run. Ryan is probably the most uninspiring candidate Schumer has handpicked so far. This guy took a decade to work up the nerve to endorse women's Choice! And even after he talked about it in secret, it took him years to work up the courage to say it publicly. Ryan is pathetic. Morgan is bold. Ryan is just a careerist. Morgan is about empathy, fiercely so. Her campaign website emphasizes a dozen issues she's running on, all geared towards "giving power back to communities." She wrote that she "will be a fierce advocate for working people, fighting against the far-right and greedy corporations who have controlled Washington, D.C. for too long. We need policy written by the people of Ohio, not by lobbyists and special interests. Understanding why things have gotten so bad for so many families is the key to finding real solutions, universal protections, and true justice." Among the planks she will run on are:

