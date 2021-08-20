Leading Candidate In CA Recall Accused Of Pulling A Gun On His Fiancée

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 12:44 Hits: 1

Alexandra Datig, Larry Elder’s former producer and fiancée, told Politico that Elder took out a .45 pistol from his nightstand, and checked to see if it was loaded, during an angry discussion near the end of their relationship. “My fear was great,” she said, so she de-escalated by walking out and locking herself in a downstairs bedroom. Elder seems like a really scuzzy guy in plenty of other ways, and that’s not including his politics. For starters, he wrote a 2000 column stating, “Women know less than men about political issues, economics, and current events.” He doesn’t seem to have gotten any better in the years since. Politico reported that Datig first met Elder at “bacchanalian parties populated by Hollywood celebrities” hosted by Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. He now broadcasts YouTube segments in a robe, seemingly in imitation of Hefner. Early in the relationship, which began years later, Datig said Elder repeatedly pressured her to get a tattoo saying, “Larry’s girl.” She agreed to get it — after he said he would get an accompanying tattoo declaring his love for her, she said. “He never did,’’ she said. And she didn’t speak up when a large nude portrait of her with the tattoo on her lower back was displayed in their home for visitors to see, Datig said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/larry-elder-accused-pulling-gun-his-fianc