Trump Judge Overturns Biden Memo, Crowns Himself King Of ICE

A Trump Federalist Society judge in Texas has declared himself the King of ICE in a shocking Thursday ruling that stopped the Biden administration from enforcing its previously outlined priorities. Via lawandcrime.com: U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton, appointed by then-President Donald Trump in 2020, authored the order enjoining two immigration memos issued on Jan. 20 and Feb. 18 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE directors, respectively. [...] With the issuance of his sprawling, 160-page opinion and order, however, Tipton wiped away all of ICE’s enforcement priorities. Texas and Louisiana requested a preliminary injunction against those enforcement priorities in April. The order from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas grants that relief but is not limited to the Fifth Circuit, rather, is issued “on a nationwide basis and prohibits enforcement and implementation in every place the government has jurisdiction to enforce and implement” the memos. But wait, there's SO MUCH MORE!

