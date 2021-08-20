Mo Brooks Stands With Domestic Terrorists

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 13:26 Hits: 1

Brooks tweeted that he "understands citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism." Mo Brooks understands domestic terrorists because he is one. Nary a peep from other House Republicans about his latest antics, save for Adam Kinzinger who really is Republican-in-name-only these days. Source: NBC News Fellow House members criticized Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., after he released a statement Thursday that appeared to be sympathetic to the man police had arrested earlier in the day in connection with a bomb threat near the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., responded to the statement in a tweet, calling it “evil.” He added in another tweet: “The GOP has a decision to make. Are we going to be the party that keeps stoking sympathy for domestic terrorists and pushes out truth, or finally take a stand for truth. I’ve made my decision, so has Mo. Now it’s up to GOP conference leadership to make theirs.” Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said in a tweet that Brooks was being sympathetic to a terrorist. Evil https://t.co/RwbvKVWSE7 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) August 19, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/mo-brooks-domestic-terrorists