Afghanistan Reporting Is A Tsunami Of Bullsh*t Not Seen Since 9/11

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 13:42 Hits: 0

I find myself constantly sickened by the performance (and yes, that's the right word) of our journalism establishment in the past week. The pro-military slant, the anti-Biden slant, the carefully edited clips meant to gin up controversy... and presenting ex-military who sit on the boards of defense contractors as unbiased observers. Nope, they learned nothing. Anyway, here are some more reasoned views. Inoculate yourselves! A parade of yesterday’s war hawks—exceedingly beige and newly dusted—are back on cable news, where the heady semblance of expertise has largely replaced the disgrace that should come from their prominent roles in pushing America’s longest war https://t.co/RQdvrZGkSg — Inae Oh (@eenayo) August 19, 2021 https://t.co/0EzLnRse6T — Eric Alterman (@Eric_Alterman) August 20, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/afghanistan-reporting-tsunami-bullsht-0