Friday News Dump: Which Jeopardy Host Just Got Canceled? And Other News

Oh, oops! Breaking News: Mike Richards, who was named the new host of “Jeopardy!” last week, is abruptly leaving the role at the beloved game show after a report this week resurfaced offensive and sexist comments he made on a podcast several years ago. https://t.co/VUdPwDG9wZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 20, 2021 Thou shalt make Levar Burton the host of Jeopardy! The Lord has spoken! — God (@thegoodgodabove) August 20, 2021 Mike Richards’ tenure as Jeopardy host. pic.twitter.com/Zybp7y1nld — bmac (@bmacmachine) August 20, 2021

