Dan Patrick Blames Texas COVID Surge On Black People

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has done everything he can to promote the explosion of the Delta variant in Texas, including getting himself infected with it. Instead of taking ownership of their deadly COVID policies, Texas' lieutenant governor blamed the 'usual suspects,' we've come to expect from Republicans - people of color and Black people. Laura Ingraham asked Patrick about the surge in COVID that is taking hold in Texas, and the criticisms they are receiving. Like the garbage person he is, instead of taking responsibility for their COVID polices, given Republicans control the entire state of Texas, Patrick blamed Black people. "And the Democrats like to blame Republicans on that, well, the biggest group in most states are African-Americans who have not been vaccinated," said Patrick. "Last time I checked, more than 90% of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties. So it's up to the Democrats, just as it's of the Republican to try and get as many people vaccinated." And then he told us why Texas has exploded with COVID, just like Florida has. "But we respect the fact that if people don't want the vaccination, we're not gonna force it on them. That's an individual right," Patrick stated unequivocally.

