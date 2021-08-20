Johnson Never Read The Infrastructure Bill He Voted Against

Articles

If Ron Johnson (Q - Moscow) is planning on running for reelection next year, it sure doesn't seem like it with the week he just had. RoJo was one of the 30 Republicans that had voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Before and after his vote against it, he was making the circle of conservative TV and radio squawk shows, saying he wouldn't vote for it because it was "too expensive" and would increase the deficit too much. But then, he went on the Dan Bongino Show and admitted that he never read the bill before voting against it: Sen. Ron Johnson was one of 30 Republicans who voted against the recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill — yet in an appearance on the conservative Dan Bongino Show, Johnson said he hadn’t even read the bill. The package passed the Senate last week but has not yet passed the House of Representatives. It could bring billions of dollars to Wisconsin to repair roads and bridges, expand internet access across the state and replace lead pipes; 19 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted for the bill. Johnson noted the bill’s 2,700 page length and its price tag in his public statements about the vote, but later said he didn’t read it.

