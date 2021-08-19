The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Inspired by Trump

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Inspired by Trump

In this video from early Tuesday morning, retrieved from Facebook by TPM, Capitol bomb suspect Ray Roseberry refers to himself and those like him as the “last generation” willing to stand up for America. He then says that Trump will be reinstated as President once Joe Biden is driven from office and Democrats are imprisoned. He says Trump will then pardon everyone and he hopes for a pardon himself.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/B_niYN4xGAU/inspired-by-trump

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version