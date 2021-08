Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 16:37 Hits: 2

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) is calling for a federal investigation into Ben & Jerry's over its decision to stop selling ice cream in occupied Palestinian territory.Scott, in a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, called for her...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/568382-florida-senator-calls-for-federal-investigation-into-ben-jerrys-over-israeli