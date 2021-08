Articles

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday for COVID-19.Wicker is the second known "breakthrough" case among senators, after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who is also fully vaccinated, tested positive...

