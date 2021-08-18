Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Who’ By Georgia English

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021

The following post originally appeared at Ongoing History of Protest Music.

Georgia English is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter, who recently put out a poignant album “Pain and Power.” This collection of tunes could be considered a musical journal that chronicles English’s experiences of overcoming trauma.

The release also includes a companion illustrative book that is meant to complement the tunes’ weighty messages.

For the album, English combines the personal with the political, featuring insights on collective healing and pointed social commentary on tracks like “America,” “Statue of Jesus,” and “Who,” that examine America’s systemic ills.

English bemoans modern-day issues on “Who,” such as disunity, fake news, babies in cages, and “all lives matter” while at the same time reminding listeners that none of this is new.

“Could it be a broken system. Or did we design it this way?” English ponders.

There is often discussion about how to fix a broken system. But maybe the question we should be asking is, how do we dismantle and rebuild?

Listen to “Who” on Georgia English’s album “Pain and Power”:





