Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 22:39 Hits: 0

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) attempts to prevent school districts from implementing mask mandates are largely backfiring at this point.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/xz5NQdf7cUU/desantis-takes-a-beating-as-another-big-school-district-defies-him-on-masks