The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Man Who Claimed To Have Bomb Surrenders To Police Near Capitol

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Man Who Claimed To Have Bomb Surrenders To Police Near Capitol

A man who parked a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress Thursday and threatened to detonate a bomb has surrendered to law enforcement.

Capitol Police chief Tom Manger identified the suspect as Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina.

Roseberry appears to have posted videos to a now-deleted Facebook page Thursday morning in which he addresses President Biden and describes calling in a bomb threat.

A standoff stretched into the afternoon as law enforcement negotiated with Roseberry. It remains unclear whether the vehicle contained a bomb.

Follow our coverage below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/KxpVfnUewNQ/capitol-police-announce-active-bomb-threat-investigation-near-library-of-congress

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version