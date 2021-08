Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 09:10 Hits: 1

President Biden reiterates his defense of the Afghan withdrawal. Millions of Americans will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Earthquake aid is reaching Haiti but it's slow going.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/19/1029173941/morning-news-brief