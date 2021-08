Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 15:00 Hits: 2

A North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck in front of the Library of Congress gave up after an hours-long standoff with police and is now in custody. No bomb was found in the truck.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/19/1029275390/bomb-threat-near-capitol-library-of-congress