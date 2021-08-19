Domestic Terrorist Trump Supporter Brings A Truck Bomb To DC

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021

Thank you Donald Trump, MAGA and Qanon for creating yet another unhinged domestic terrorist. This time is was a man named Floyd Ray Roseberry from North Carolina. He apparently told his wife he was going fishing, but instead took a detour to the Library of Congress and decided today was a good day to say that he had a bomb in his truck and was ready to die because the election was stolen (where have we heard that?). Cool, cool. New: Man issuing US Capitol bomb threat, seemingly an ardent Trump supporter, said on Facebook Live he was prepared to die for the revolution — adding there are “five of us spreading all across your little DC” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) August 19, 2021 His livestream on Facebook, home of the majority of conspiracy theories and Qanon nuts, allowed him to ramble on for hours according to reports, before finally cutting his final feed at 31 minutes. Been watching videos created by capitol bomb threat suspect. Facebook account has been taken down. But I still have access. Explicitly references fall of Kabul, claims Biden gave mil equipment to Taliban, etc. Complains abt being being shadow banned by FB, etc. etc. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 19, 2021

