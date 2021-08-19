The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

South Carolina County Republican Chair Dies From COVID

A long excruciating death that was also completely unnecessary and pointless. Pressley Stutts was almost certainly unvaccinated, as he's spent the entire pandemic railing against masks and later the vaccine itself. Stutts wrote on Facebook just last week that he was "cautiously optimistic" he'd beat it after weeks in the hospital. But he didn't. He was 64-years-old. Source: Greenville News Greenville County Republican Party leader Pressley Stutts died Thursday morning after battling COVID-19 for nearly a month. Stutts' death was confirmed by Dan Harvell, who represents the Anderson County Republican Party on the South Carolina Republican Party's executive committee. ... Stutts and his wife were rushed to the hospital Aug. 1 after his oxygen levels dropped. "The COVID has created double pneumonia in my lungs," he said in a Facebook post at the time. He further said in his post that as a proponent for "freedom and liberty," no one should be forced to wear a mask and get vaccinated. Like many of these people, Stutts railed against mask and vaccine mandates both on Facebook and social media, but also in protests. When Kamala Harris came to South Carolina, Stutts organized a protest.

