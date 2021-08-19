The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Unhinged Parent Rips Mask Off Teacher's Face At Back-To-School Night

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

In an ideal world, children would be able to look up to parents—and adults in general—to learn how to behave in the world with respect, grace, and empathy. Unfortunately, adults here in the United States struggle on all fronts despite living through a global pandemic. We’ve covered countless instances of grownups losing it over being asked to wear a mask in stores and restaurants, as well as incidents when people became physically violent over it. With students returning to the classroom, it seems that some parents have lost all sense of control and are literally assaulting teachers over masks.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/angry-parent-rips-mask-teachers-face-back

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version