Nikki Haley Is Not Too Terribly Bright, Part Infinity

Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is very distressed about negotiations with the Taliban. To have our Generals say that they are depending on diplomacy with the Taliban is an unbelievable scenario. Negotiating with the Taliban is like dealing with the devil. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 18, 2021 Terrible to be negotiating with the Taliban! How bad Biden and his administration are for dancing with the devil, negotiating with terrorists, and doing the thing that Donald Trump did a year ago! The thing she was fully aware of at the time it was done! What an awful business. How stupid do you have to be to tweet something like this? Twitter pounced, sending some timely reminders of exactly who negotiated what with the Taliban, and who cheered from the sidelines at the time. pic.twitter.com/YxLTxVtG2a — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 18, 2021 Oh? pic.twitter.com/y7peoNYFmD

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/nikki-haley-not-too-terribly-bright-part