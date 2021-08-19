Lauren Boebert FORGOT To Report $460K Hubby Got For Consulting

Articles

Lauren Boebert’s husband (the one who used to knock her around) made $478,000 last year working as a consultant for a fossil fuels firm. (She does love to oppose any climate change legislation.) But hey, they FORGOT to disclose that during Boebert’s congressional campaign and only reported it in financial disclosure forms that were filed this week. Via KDVR.com: In paperwork filed with the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the Republican congresswoman reported that her husband, Jayson Boebert, received the money as a consultant to “Terra Energy Productions” in 2020, and earned $460,000 as a consultant for the firm in 2019. You remember Jayson. In 2004, he exposed himself to a group of young women at a bowling alley (pleaded guilty) and that same year, served seven days in jail for knocking his now-wife around. What a success story, to think an ex-con and oil rig worker is making this kind of money. Only in America! Boebert did not report the income last year, when she stunned the political world by ousting incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton during the GOP primary in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd district, which stretches from ski resorts to energy-rich basins in the state’s west. Boebert went on to win the general election in the Republican-leaning district.

