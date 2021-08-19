Tom Nichols Blames A 'Poisonous Nostalgia' For White Male Resentment

Articles

Tom Nichols, conservative commentator and U.S. Naval War College professor, was plugging his new book, "Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within of our Modern Democracy" this morning. And he had what I thought was a good explanation for a lot of the political insanity these days. He says that white men are wallowing in "poisonous nostalgia" because the world as they grew to understand is changing so much. I grew up in a neighborhood that sounds just like his small Massachusetts town, and it rings true to me. "We want to believe things are not our fault and things are so terrible and we would do better and wouldn't have to be so angry if things weren't so awful all the time," he said. "Every age has its advantages and disadvantages. but the notion that somehow in 2021 -- when we're living longer, healthier, the world is mostly at peace, whether people want to believe that or not, it's true -- people want to believe this is the worst time ever. and it's a poisonous nostalgia that looks back and there's no way a democratic government can keep up with that unless they can invent a time machine." Nichols pointed out the loss of industrial jobs is not new.

