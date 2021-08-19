Death Count: Unvaxxed Missouri Rep's Husband Now Dead Of Covid

Articles

A Republican running for a congressional seat in Missouri illustrates why she should be allowed nowhere near the halls of Congress. Via the Daily Beast: “It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. Arrangements pending. Thank you to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer,” Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh tweeted today. [...] She has said she refused to get the COVID-19 jab because it has yet to be approved by the FDA, some of her friends had adverse reactions, and she’s remained healthy throughout the pandemic. She did not specify why her husband—Hartzler’s spokesperson—declined to get the vaccine. Republicans, the Underpants Gnomes of pandemics. 1. Deadly disease 2. Vaccine 3. "Not in my body!" 4. Jesus will protect me 5. Death Someone wrote on Twitter, "Sorry for your easily avoidable loss." Pretty much sums it up.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/death-count-unvaxxed-missouri-reps-husband