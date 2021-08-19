MAGAite Planning September 18th Rally At Capitol

Articles

Former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard is planning a September 18th rally across from the Capitol, called “Justice for J6,” to protest the “grave violation of civil rights” of the January 6th insurrectionists. Although the whole thing has the distinct smell of a grift worthy of his former boss, Braynard has been, as BuzzFeed News put it, “Forrest Gumping his way” through MAGA world despite having been abruptly fired from the 2016 Trump campaign after only five months. In December, he testified alongside Rudy Giuliani alleging mass voter fraud in Arizona. A week later, he told legislators in Georgia that he’d found 21,000 illegal ballots in the state (before his data was methodically torn apart by a Democratic legislator who tracked down several of the voters herself). He was a paid expert witness in three cases challenging the election results, none of which went anywhere. Long after Trump left office, he has continued releasing reports of “illegal ballots” in Wisconsin and Georgia and is working on one for Arizona, all states where pro-Trump Republicans have pushed for so-called audits of the election.

