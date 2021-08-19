Hannity Lies, Says Vaccines Aren't Protecting 'Many People'

Articles

Hannity once again invited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on his program to promote his political future and defend him against the massive criticisms he's received for allowing the Delta variant to ravage Florida. DeSantis is refusing to allow local municipalities and schools to take preventative measures to defend themselves against the pandemic. After congratulating the governor for starting to implement Regeneron stations to fight those being infected with COVID, Hannity ended the segment this way: "I applaud you and others for doing this and setting this up immediately now that we --the science shows the vaccine will not necessarily protect you, it's not protecting many people." This is a complete contradiction of what Hannity said in July when he made the case for vaccines and was congratulated for it. "Enough people have died. We don't need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor. It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccinations," said Hannity. We warned then that you shouldn't hold your breath over this change in direction for Fox News. It didn't take very long for Hannity to now become an anti-vax proponent and claim vaccines don't really protect you even though all the medical data shows absolutely it does.

