Man Hospitalized In Mississippi After Taking Livestock Ivermectin From Feed Store For COVID

Thursday, 19 August 2021

There are people out there doing all manner of crazy things when there is a safe and effective vaccine available. In this case, listening to people like Donald Trump again, or one of his quack doctors he likes to promote. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently said Ivermectin should not be used as a COVID-19 prevention measure. Source: Mississippi Free Press At least one individual has been hospitalized in Mississippi after ingesting a drug intended for treating worms in livestock, the Mississippi State Department of Health revealed today. The medicine, ivermectin, is not approved for treating COVID-19.

