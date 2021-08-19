EMS Director In Tennessee Offers Firefighters Horse Dewormer As COVID Treatment

Articles

Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021

"So anyone that would like to take ivermectin the service will be making it available to those who would like to have it. This is total voluntary. I’m trying to keep as many people well and working and not to be sick with Covid," wrote EMS Director Shawn Fairbanks. Source: WTVC BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A text message we obtained through an open records request shows Bradley County Emergency Medical Services Director and Fire Chief Shawn Fairbanks sent a message offering firefighters "prevention alternatives for COVID-19," a spokesman for the county confirms. The specific alternative offered to firefighters is a drug known as Ivermectin. That is a drug that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently said should not be used as a COVID-19 prevention measure. Adam Lewis, the spokesman for Bradley County, said no alternative treatments were being promoted by the County but this turned out not to be true. But through a public records request, we obtained the message Chief Fairbanks sent to firefighters on August 11th that specifically offers firefighters Ivermectin. Lewis says the message was sent via an emergency services internal communications system as a text message. Read it below:

