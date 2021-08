Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 20:38 Hits: 6

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Congressman Jason Crow, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, on being part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers urging President Biden to evacuate Afghan allies.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/18/1029004622/congressman-crow-on-pushing-president-biden-to-evacuate-afghan-allies