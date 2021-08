Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 20:51 Hits: 6

The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission compared cryptocurrencies to the "Wild West." Made to operate outside government control, the regulator is asking Congress to help rein them in.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/18/1029004668/cryptocurrencies-may-be-reined-in-soon-heres-what-regulators-want-to-change