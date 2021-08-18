Tenn Dad's Defense Of Mask Mandates Goes Viral

Articles

After last week's craziness in Williamson, this was a welcome break from the typical crazies and the performance artists who pack these things. "I'm a dad of a new kindergartener and her first day was right after the chaos last week," Justin Kanew told attendees at Monday's school board meeting. "She went to school and was one of just a few kids in her class wearing a mask which made her ask me why she had to. My answer was because we want to take care of other people. She's five years old, but she understood that concept, and it's disappointing that more adults around here can't seem to grasp it." "Avoiding masks is not in the Bible but taking care of others is," said Justin Kanew. A concept his five-year-old can grasp but is seemingly elusive for many Americans these days. Source: Newsweek Tennessee dad has made an impassioned speech defending the introduction of a school mask mandate and criticizing those parents opposed to it. Justin Kanew drew widespread praise after a video of his speech was posted to Twitter in which he explained: "Avoiding masks is not in the Bible but taking care of others is." Kanew, who is father to a 5-year-old girl just starting school, made the remarks during a Williamson County Board of Education meeting.

