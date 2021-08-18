WI State Senator Becomes One-Man Superspreader Event

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Republican Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque is a one-man superspreader event, and I'm not talking about his girth. Jacque testified last week, in a room where most people, including Jacque, were unmasked: One of the Legislature's most active lawmakers who has opposed mask and vaccine mandates was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Sen. Andre Jacque, a Republican from De Pere, said Monday evening he and some family members tested positive late last week and that he was at the hospital with pneumonia. He did not say whether he had been admitted. "I do not know when I contracted Covid, but some of my family and I did test positive for it at the end of last week after I came home from Madison," Jacque, 40, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a text message. Jacque is being elusive about when he was confirmed to be COVID positive or whether he was even vaccinated. However, it seems rather dubious that he was, since he is an anti-vaxxer and proudly authored two anti-vaxxer bills. From his Facebook page:

