Twitter Roasts Newsmax Host Over Xenophobic Tweet About Afghans

Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021

All the wingers went from criticizing President Joe Biden for botching the withdrawal from Afghanistan to criticizing him for successfully getting our allies out. Mehdi Hasan did a fine job disemboweling Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson last night, but I'm guessing he didn't have time to tear Steve Cortes limb from limb. Fear not, Mehdi, Twitter did it for you. Here's Cortes' disgusting "Not-In-My-Backyard" tweet about the people who have served with and by the sides of Americans in Afghanistan, whom it's our obligation to see removed to safety. Raise your hand if you want this plane landing in your town?America paid unimaginable costs in Afghanistan because of uniparty globalists who dominated the Bush & Obama administrations.No more… pic.twitter.com/OBIUapUmMK — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 18, 2021 Ooooo...Steve assumes brown people will inspire revulsion in most apple-pie-eating white Americans. And yet... Right here. Raising my hand. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 18, 2021

